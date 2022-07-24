Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $475.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $436.44 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.