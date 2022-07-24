Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s current price.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $334.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.29. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $493,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,314,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,925,658.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liquidia news, insider Robert A. Lippe bought 29,628 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $493,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,314,227 shares in the company, valued at $59,925,658.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,428 shares of company stock worth $1,395,383. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Liquidia by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.