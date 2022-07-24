Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $286.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess stock opened at $270.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.07 and a 200-day moving average of $310.50.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covea Finance raised its stake in MarketAxess by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

