Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.4 %

MCRI opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

