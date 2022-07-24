Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $800.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,484.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $763.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $722.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $942.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

