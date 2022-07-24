Barclays Lowers HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €54.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €70.00 ($70.71) to €54.00 ($54.55) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLFFF. Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €89.00 ($89.90) to €70.00 ($70.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €47.00 ($47.47) to €37.00 ($37.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($78.79) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

HelloFresh Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

