Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.