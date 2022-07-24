The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $365.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $317.56. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.