BTIG Research Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $402.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $402.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.68.

LULU stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.56.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

