Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $149.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.