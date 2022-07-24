LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

