aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

