JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 441.50 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 437 ($5.22). 291,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 303,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436 ($5.21).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of £728.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 421.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 441.47.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,910.11%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

