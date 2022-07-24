Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.25. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,103,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

