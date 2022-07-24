Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Up 1.5%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 12,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 31,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Further Reading

