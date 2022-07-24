Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Down 0.1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.52 and last traded at C$25.52. Approximately 19,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$25.55.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.06.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

