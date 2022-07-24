Doug Janzen Purchases 1,645 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen bought 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,937.46.
Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Janzen bought 2,280 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,677.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen bought 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen bought 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,616.12.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen bought 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,843.40.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Neovasc Inc. has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
Further Reading
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.