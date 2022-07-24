Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 2.6%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.45 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.05 ($0.49). 337,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 186,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.48).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.34. The company has a market cap of £47.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

