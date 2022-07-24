Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells $11,512.08 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Matthew R. Ruth sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $11,512.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.73.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
