Insider Selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Sells $11,512.08 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) insider Matthew R. Ruth sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $11,512.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

