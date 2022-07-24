Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading 1% Higher

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.04. 2,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

