Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Shares Up 0.5%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.20. 2,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

