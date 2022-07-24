Michael John Hibberd Acquires 5,000 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) Director Michael John Hibberd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,580 shares in the company, valued at C$606,403.60.

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.36 million. Research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

