Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 10,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Great Wall Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Rating)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.