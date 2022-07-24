TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Trading Down 1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.45. 7,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

