Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 110,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 253,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).
Digitalbox Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £12.38 million and a PE ratio of 33.33.
Digitalbox Company Profile
Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.