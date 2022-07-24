Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 110,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 253,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.12).

Digitalbox Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £12.38 million and a PE ratio of 33.33.

Digitalbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.