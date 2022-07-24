Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 1,450,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 906,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

See Also

