Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 15,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 216,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.09).

Kropz Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £73.90 million and a P/E ratio of 266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.43.

Kropz Company Profile

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

