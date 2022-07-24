Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 3,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Champion Iron Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.
Champion Iron Company Profile
Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
