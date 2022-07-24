Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 125,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 80,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Syrah Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
About Syrah Resources
Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syrah Resources (SYAAF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.