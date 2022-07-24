WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 3,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.