NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

