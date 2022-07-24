Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $54.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.76 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $9,114,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 172,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

