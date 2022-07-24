M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $188.00 at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.96 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.