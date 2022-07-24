Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $95.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

