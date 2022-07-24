Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $280.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $175.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.58. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

