Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 15.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.22. 220,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 56,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Altiplano Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Featured Stories

