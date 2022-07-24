Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 10.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,662,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,394,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sundial Growers Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sundial Growers ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 210.98%. Analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,533,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 224,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

