Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $70.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

