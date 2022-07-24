Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 13,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 399,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.