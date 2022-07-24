Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 13,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 399,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.