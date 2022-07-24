Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5581772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

