Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.00

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.18), with a volume of 18752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.07).

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The company has a market cap of £92.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.31.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

