ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 4.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 2,732,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 102,296,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

