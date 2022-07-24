Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDP. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 19,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

