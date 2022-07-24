Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 8.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 28,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,894,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Asana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,462,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

