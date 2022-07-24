Compass Point Lowers Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $50.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Compass Point to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s previous close.

AUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

