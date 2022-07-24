Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,245. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

