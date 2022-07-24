Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Up 3.3%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.26. 29,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,124,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7,015.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

