Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $224.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

