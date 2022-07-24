Truist Financial Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

