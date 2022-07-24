Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.73.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Insider Activity

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,388.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Shaner bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,136 shares of company stock worth $259,733 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.